Wednesday, May 23, 2018
Today is World Turtle Day, please don't celebrate by tossing a tortoise into a pond
By Colin Wolf
on Wed, May 23, 2018 at 2:01 PM
Since today is World Turtle Day, an annual event sponsored by the American Tortoise Rescue
organization, there's no better time to remind you that tortoises can't swim.
We only bringing this up because not long ago a Florida woman posted a SnapChat of herself saying "saving turtles is a hobby,
" before tossing a helpless gopher tortoise to its watery grave.
For some dumb reason it's not uncommon in for people in Florida to believe tortoises belong in the water
, which they absolutely do not.
THEY CAN'T SWIM.
Gopher tortoises are a threatened species and are currently protected under Florida state law, so if you see one maybe just take a picture and, no matter what, resist the urge to paint it
.
