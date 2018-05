Suwannee Hulaween reveals this year's lineup including Jamiroquai and Janelle Monáe

click to enlarge Photo by James Dechert for Orlando Weekly

The popular Suwannee Hulaween music festival has announced the full lineup for this year's event and it's a doozie. The festival, now in its sixth year, casts an impressively wide musical net this year.The acts announced for this year's roster include: Odesza, Janelle Monáe, Jamiroquai, String Cheese Incident, The Revivalists, Vulfpeck, STS9, Gramatik, Lettuce, Trampled By Turtles, Stephen Marley, Dr. Dog, Medeski Martin & Wood, Lettuce, The Infamous Stringdusters, The Floozies, Papadosio, EOTO & Friends, Kyle Hollingsworth Band, Mavis Staples, The Wood Brothers, Galactic, The Polish Ambassador & The Diplomatic Scandal, Yonder Mountain String Band, Turkuaz, SunSquabi, Jennifer Hartswick & Nick Cassarino, Kaleigh Baker. Hulaween 2018 goes down the weekend of Oct. 26-28 at the Spirit of Suwannee Music Park. Snap up your tickets here.