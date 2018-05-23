The Heard

Wednesday, May 23, 2018

Suwannee Hulaween reveals this year's lineup including Jamiroquai and Janelle Monáe

Posted By on Wed, May 23, 2018 at 3:53 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JAMES DECHERT FOR ORLANDO WEEKLY
  • Photo by James Dechert for Orlando Weekly
The popular Suwannee Hulaween music festival has announced the full lineup for this year's event and it's a doozie. The festival, now in its sixth year, casts an impressively wide musical net this year.

The acts announced for this year's roster include: Odesza, Janelle Monáe, Jamiroquai, String Cheese Incident, The Revivalists, Vulfpeck, STS9, Gramatik, Lettuce, Trampled By Turtles, Stephen Marley, Dr. Dog, Medeski Martin & Wood, Lettuce, The Infamous Stringdusters, The Floozies, Papadosio, EOTO & Friends, Kyle Hollingsworth Band, Mavis Staples, The Wood Brothers, Galactic, The Polish Ambassador & The Diplomatic Scandal, Yonder Mountain String Band, Turkuaz, SunSquabi, Jennifer Hartswick & Nick Cassarino, Kaleigh Baker.

Hulaween 2018 goes down the weekend of Oct. 26-28 at the Spirit of Suwannee Music Park. Snap up your tickets here.
