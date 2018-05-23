Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 23, 2018

Tip Jar

New First Watch location near UCF will serve booze

Posted By on Wed, May 23, 2018 at 2:53 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA FIRST WATCH UCF/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via First Watch UCF/Facebook
What's brunch without booze?

First Watch's new Orlando location, conveniently located near UCF at 1448 N. Alafaya Trail, will serve cocktails, beer, and wine. The location is set to open on Memorial Day.

This will be the first of the chain's restaurants in the Orlando area to serve alcohol. Vodka kale tonics, Bloody Marys, mimosas, and kombucha drinks are some of the drinks that will be available.

The first alcohol-friendly First Watch opened in Jacksonville last year, and the company plans to expand the concept to other cities, including Daytona Beach and Nashville.

The restaurant will feature a bar counter and a new design style called "Urban Farm", which includes a blue color palette, community-style tables for large parties, and better natural lighting.

Brunch-based booze is a hot commodity in the UCF area and really took off when Omelet Bar opened near campus in 2017, offering sangria, mimosas, spiked lemonade, and more.

In addition, a Taco Bell Cantina is set to open in the UCF area within the next could of years, which will also be the first alcohol-serving Taco Bell in Central Florida. The restaurant will be in the same plaza as Omelet Bar and just down the street from the new First Watch.

So, if you end up getting rained in on Memorial Day, head to First Watch for some bacon, biscuits, and booze.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. This Memorial Day weekend in Orlando will likely be terrible Read More

  2. A hyperloop connecting Orlando and Tampa along the I-4 may be in the works Read More

  3. 'Publix is a NRA sellout': Parkland school shooting survivors call for Publix protest this Friday Read More

  4. Shoppers continue to boycott Publix for supporting 'proud NRA sellout' Adam Putnam Read More

  5. You can bet your ass traffic in Orlando will absolutely suck this Memorial Day weekend Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation