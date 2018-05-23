New First Watch location near UCF will serve booze

click to enlarge
Photo via First Watch UCF/Facebook
What's brunch without booze?
First Watch's new Orlando location, conveniently located near UCF at 1448 N. Alafaya Trail, will serve cocktails, beer, and wine. The location is set to open on Memorial Day.
This will be the first of the chain's restaurants in the Orlando area to serve alcohol. Vodka kale tonics, Bloody Marys, mimosas, and kombucha drinks are some of the drinks that will be available.
The first alcohol-friendly First Watch opened in Jacksonville last year, and the company plans to expand the concept to other cities, including Daytona Beach and Nashville.
The restaurant will feature a bar counter and a new design style called "Urban Farm", which includes a blue color palette, community-style tables for large parties, and better natural lighting.
Brunch-based booze is a hot commodity in the UCF area and really took off when Omelet Bar
opened near campus in 2017, offering sangria, mimosas, spiked lemonade, and more.
In addition, a Taco Bell Cantina
is set to open in the UCF area within the next could of years, which will also be the first alcohol-serving Taco Bell in Central Florida. The restaurant will be in the same plaza as Omelet Bar and just down the street from the new First Watch.
So, if you end up getting rained in
on Memorial Day, head to First Watch for some bacon, biscuits, and booze.
