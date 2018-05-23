The Gist

Wednesday, May 23, 2018

The Gist

MegaCon returns to the Orange County Convention Center with four days of celebs, comics and pop culture

Posted By on Wed, May 23, 2018 at 2:32 PM

For the loyal geeks of Central Florida, Memorial Day weekend is MegaCon weekend. It has pretty much everything you could possibly want in a convention: A ton of celebrities show up to talk about their work. Comic book writers and artists sign pretty much anything you hand them. Creative cosplayers show off amazing get-ups and don’t even charge you to take a picture with them as long as you’re polite and ask first. But the real meat and potatoes of the con is the massive vendor floor, where you can find practically anything, from vintage comics and toys to handcrafted leather armor to videogame-themed bongs. Yes, it can be a pricey proposition, but showing off your lightsaber-shaped immersion blender is worth it. Trust us.

4-9 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday | Orange County Convention Center, 9800 International Drive | megaconorlando.com | $20-$110

