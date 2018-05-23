MegaCon returns to the Orange County Convention Center with four days of celebs, comics and pop culture

click to enlarge
For the loyal geeks of Central Florida, Memorial Day weekend is MegaCon weekend. It has pretty much everything you could possibly want in a convention: A ton of celebrities show up to talk about their work. Comic book writers and artists sign pretty much anything you hand them. Creative cosplayers show off amazing get-ups and don’t even charge you to take a picture with them as long as you’re polite and ask first. But the real meat and potatoes of the con is the massive vendor floor, where you can find practically anything, from vintage comics and toys to handcrafted leather armor to videogame-themed bongs. Yes, it can be a pricey proposition, but showing off your lightsaber-shaped immersion blender is worth it. Trust us.
4-9 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday | Orange County Convention Center, 9800 International Drive | megaconorlando.com
| $20-$110
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
@ Orange County Convention Center
9800 International Drive
West
Orlando,
FL
When: Thu., May 24, 4-9 p.m., Fri., May 25, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Sat., May 26, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sun., May 27, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Price:
$20-$640
Events