Here's an incredibly depressing tweet from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office
The official Twitter account for the Volusia County Sheriff's Office posted arguably the most depressing tweet of the year this morning.
"Sad sign of the times we live in. Received a news media inquiry this morning that asked: "What's going on at Pierson Elementary? I see four patrol vehicles and students lined up outside." We were helping kids cross the street for a field trip," read the tweet.
It would appear that we're now living in a time when any presence of law enforcement at a school forces us to expect the absolute worst.
Meanwhile, more students have died this year in schools
than soldiers in combat zones, and lawmakers are now considering regulating trench coats
, doors
, video games
, and literally anything accept the one common denominator of every school shooting in the country.
Hint, it's guns.
