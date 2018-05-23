Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 23, 2018

Bloggytown

Here's an incredibly depressing tweet from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office

Posted By on Wed, May 23, 2018 at 11:53 AM

The official Twitter account for the Volusia County Sheriff's Office posted arguably the most depressing tweet of the year this morning.

"Sad sign of the times we live in. Received a news media inquiry this morning that asked: "What's going on at Pierson Elementary? I see four patrol vehicles and students lined up outside." We were helping kids cross the street for a field trip," read the tweet. 

It would appear that we're now living in a time when any presence of law enforcement at a school forces us to expect the absolute worst.

Meanwhile, more students have died this year in schools than soldiers in combat zones, and lawmakers are now considering regulating trench coats, doors, video games, and literally anything accept the one common denominator of every school shooting in the country.

Hint, it's guns.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter. 

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. This Memorial Day weekend in Orlando will likely be terrible Read More

  2. 'Publix is a NRA sellout': Parkland school shooting survivors call for Publix protest this Friday Read More

  3. A hyperloop connecting Orlando and Tampa along the I-4 may be in the works Read More

  4. Shoppers continue to boycott Publix for supporting 'proud NRA sellout' Adam Putnam Read More

  5. Wait, did Disney just announce a new stage show for Walt Disney World? Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation