Fringe 2018 review: 'S#!t I'm in Love With You Again' cheerily recalls love’s less glamorous aspects

Canadian cabaret star Rachelle Elie hits some high notes in this breezy musical romp through her love life. Many stories end once the leads find love, but Rachelle takes us all the way – from losing her virginity to dating and first love, through the joys of marriage and kids to the challenges they bring. With songs like “F*ck First, “I Want to Spank My Kids This Xmas” and “I’m Breaking Up With Jesus,” ace singer Elie and guitarist Luke Jackson remind us that love isn’t always pretty, but it sure is grand.Elie has a knack for cheerily recalling love’s less glamorous side. She smiles her way through a parade of van-dwelling, ponytail-wearing bad dates and chirpily reports throwing up in front of a group of kids while dressed as an elf. She brings the same quippy energy to accounts of a challenging childbirth and the terrible rage you can only feel for someone you love. Some may find the emotional tone lacking in depth, but her perkiness imbues the show with plucky optimism.The pinks and purples, sequins and flowers of her many costumes match the sparkling tone of Elie’s voice. Her raunchiness and turns of phrase ("You’re the cock in my doodle-do!") work most of the time, though your mileage for this kind of tee-hee naughtiness in 2018 may vary. Still, it’s easy to enjoy spending time in Elie’s chatty conversational space. When a costume mishap caused an accidental wedding-dress reveal, Elias winked, “It’s OK, I only show my girlfriends.”This show’s topic may not be the most original ballad, but it’s a tune most of us will be humming all our lives, and the audience supplied lots of laughs of recognition. What’s wrong with a fun and familiar song?Rachelle Elie – Ottawa, Ontario, Canada18 and up., Language, Mature Themes60 minutesPink VenueWednesday, May 23rd 9 p.m.Friday, May 25th 11 p.m.Saturday, May 26th 7 p.m.