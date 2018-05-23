Disney says Star Wars land will open in Orlando in fall 2019
PostedByColin Wolf
on Wed, May 23, 2018 at 11:13 AM
Disney has narrowed in their timeline for the highly-anticipated Star Wars land coming to both Orlando and Anaheim.
While we've known the target year for some time, a statement released Tuesday from the company gives us a much better idea of when to expect the massive 14-acre expansion that puts guests on the Planet Batuu.
According to Disney, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will open first at Disneyland Resort in the summer of 2019, followed by Walt Disney World Resort in the late fall of 2019.
The new Star Wars land will feature a Millennium Falcon ride, an attraction centered on the First Order and the Resistance, and a fully immersive Star Wars-themed hotel that is "seamlessly connected" to the area.