Disney says Star Wars land will open in Orlando in fall 2019

Disney has narrowed in their timeline for the highly-anticipated Star Wars land coming to both Orlando and Anaheim.While we've known the target year for some time, a statement released Tuesday from the company gives us a much better idea of when to expect the massive 14-acre expansion that puts guests on the Planet Batuu.According to Disney, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will open first at Disneyland Resort in the summer of 2019, followed by Walt Disney World Resort in the late fall of 2019.The new Star Wars land will feature a Millennium Falcon ride, an attraction centered on the First Order and the Resistance, and a fully immersive Star Wars-themed hotel that is "seamlessly connected" to the area.