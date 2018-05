CFAM serves up four exhibits encompassing an array of art for the summer

click to enlarge Trong Gia Nguyen

"Double Rainbow"

This summer’s shows at the Cornell Fine Arts Museum are a bit of a mixed bag – but we mean that in the Brach’s Pick-a-Mix way (all your favorites!), not the store-brand assorted nuts way (one macadamia, three cashews and a bunch of stale pecans). The four exhibitions opening Thursday areand. The Bourke-White photographs will probably see the most visitors, simply by dint of her relative fame as a World War II photojournalist, but overlooking Nguyen’s sculptures, small meditations on security, would be a mistake. (Lucky, then, that they’re in the same building.)andneatly bookend the history of the institution – John C. Myers’ heirs’ significant donation to CFAM means it owns the only Old Masters collection in Orlando, whiledisplays a few of the latest acquisitions bestowed by Ted and Barbara Alfond, whose gifts are turning CFAM into a powerhouse of 20th-century art. And once again this year, admission to the museum is free.10 a.m. Thursday, May 24 | through Aug. 26 | Cornell Fine Arts Museum, Rollins College, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park |407-646-2526 | cfam.rollins.edu | free