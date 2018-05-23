The Gist

Wednesday, May 23, 2018

The Gist

CFAM serves up four exhibits encompassing an array of art for the summer

Posted By on Wed, May 23, 2018 at 12:52 PM

click to enlarge "Double Rainbow" - TRONG GIA NGUYEN
  • Trong Gia Nguyen
  • "Double Rainbow"
This summer’s shows at the Cornell Fine Arts Museum are a bit of a mixed bag – but we mean that in the Brach’s Pick-a-Mix way (all your favorites!), not the store-brand assorted nuts way (one macadamia, three cashews and a bunch of stale pecans). The four exhibitions opening Thursday are Margaret Bourke-White’s Different World, The Myers Legacy: Dutch and Flemish Paintings From the Collection, Forging Modern American Identities: Recent Acquisitions and Trong Gia Nguyen: My Myopia. The Bourke-White photographs will probably see the most visitors, simply by dint of her relative fame as a World War II photojournalist, but overlooking Nguyen’s sculptures, small meditations on security, would be a mistake. (Lucky, then, that they’re in the same building.) The Myers Legacy and Forging Modern American Identities neatly bookend the history of the institution – John C. Myers’ heirs’ significant donation to CFAM means it owns the only Old Masters collection in Orlando, while Forging displays a few of the latest acquisitions bestowed by Ted and Barbara Alfond, whose gifts are turning CFAM into a powerhouse of 20th-century art. And once again this year, admission to the museum is free.

10 a.m. Thursday, May 24 | through Aug. 26 | Cornell Fine Arts Museum, Rollins College, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park |
407-646-2526 | cfam.rollins.edu | free

