CFAM serves up four exhibits encompassing an array of art for the summer

click to enlarge
-
Trong Gia Nguyen
-
"Double Rainbow"
This summer’s shows at the Cornell Fine Arts Museum are a bit of a mixed bag – but we mean that in the Brach’s Pick-a-Mix way (all your favorites!), not the store-brand assorted nuts way (one macadamia, three cashews and a bunch of stale pecans). The four exhibitions opening Thursday are Margaret Bourke-White’s Different World
, The Myers Legacy: Dutch and Flemish Paintings From the Collection
, Forging Modern American Identities: Recent Acquisitions
and Trong Gia Nguyen: My Myopia
. The Bourke-White photographs will probably see the most visitors, simply by dint of her relative fame as a World War II photojournalist, but overlooking Nguyen’s sculptures, small meditations on security, would be a mistake. (Lucky, then, that they’re in the same building.) The Myers Legacy
and Forging Modern American Identities
neatly bookend the history of the institution – John C. Myers’ heirs’ significant donation to CFAM means it owns the only Old Masters collection in Orlando, while Forging
displays a few of the latest acquisitions bestowed by Ted and Barbara Alfond, whose gifts are turning CFAM into a powerhouse of 20th-century art. And once again this year, admission to the museum is free.
10 a.m. Thursday, May 24 | through Aug. 26 | Cornell Fine Arts Museum, Rollins College, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park |
407-646-2526 | cfam.rollins.edu
| free
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.