Wednesday, May 23, 2018

22 free concerts happening in Orlando this week

Posted By on Wed, May 23, 2018 at 6:13 AM

click image The Daniel Heitz Band - PHOTO VIA THE DANIEL HEITZ BAND/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via the Daniel Heitz Band/Facebook
  • The Daniel Heitz Band
Wednesday, May 23
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Daniel Heitz Band 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.

Thursday, May 24
Leisure Chief 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Raleigh Estes and Friends 8 pm at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
Thursday Jazz Jams 8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Kaleigh Baker 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Metal Night With DJ VJ 9 pm at The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St.

Friday, May 25
Bare Beef Beach Bash 8 pm at Stonewall Bar Orlando, 741 W. Church St.
Thompson-Browne 8:30 pm at Roque Pub, 3076 Curry Ford Road.

Saturday, May 26
Collective Underground: Mendoza, Santos, User 10 pm at Vinyl Arts Bar, 75 E. Colonial Drive.
Sandra Hess 8:30 pm at Roque Pub, 3076 Curry Ford Road.
Three Link Society 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.

Sunday, May 27
Ancient Sun 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
GWADCIP$ 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Uncontrollable Urge 10 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.

Monday, May 28
Open Mic Hip-Hop 9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park.
Open Mic Mondays 6:30 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Reggae Mondae: Hor!zen 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Orlando Concert Band: A Memorial Day Remembrance 9:30 am at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 400 Woodlawn Cemetery Road, Gotha.

Tuesday, May 29
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment 7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.
Singer-Songwriter Open Mic 7:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
The Groove Orient 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.

