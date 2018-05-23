22 free concerts happening in Orlando this week

click image
Wednesday, May 23
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth
-
Photo via the Daniel Heitz Band/Facebook
-
The Daniel Heitz Band
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Daniel Heitz Band
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Thursday, May 24
Leisure Chief
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Raleigh Estes and Friends
8 pm at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
Thursday Jazz Jams
8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Kaleigh Baker
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Metal Night With DJ VJ
9 pm at The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St.
Friday, May 25
Bare Beef Beach Bash
8 pm at Stonewall Bar Orlando, 741 W. Church St.
Thompson-Browne
8:30 pm at Roque Pub, 3076 Curry Ford Road.
Saturday, May 26
Collective Underground: Mendoza, Santos, User
10 pm at Vinyl Arts Bar, 75 E. Colonial Drive.
Sandra Hess
8:30 pm at Roque Pub, 3076 Curry Ford Road.
Three Link Society
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Sunday, May 27
Ancient Sun
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
GWADCIP$
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Uncontrollable Urge
10 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.
Monday, May 28
Open Mic Hip-Hop
9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park.
Open Mic Mondays
6:30 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Reggae Mondae: Hor!zen
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Orlando Concert Band: A Memorial Day Remembrance
9:30 am at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 400 Woodlawn Cemetery Road, Gotha.
Tuesday, May 29
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment
7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.
Singer-Songwriter Open Mic
7:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
The Groove Orient
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
