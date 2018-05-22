The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 22, 2018

The Gist

Sorcha Mercy reveals the painstaking work that goes into drag performance at Orlando Museum of Art

Posted By on Tue, May 22, 2018 at 3:25 PM

click to enlarge Sorcha Mercy - BLACK HAUS PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Black Haus Photography
  • Sorcha Mercy
Drag, at its best, combines elements of performance art, visual art, body transformation and modification, dance, and sly subversion of and homage to pop culture, which can be every bit as breathtaking and challenging as a painting or a sculpture. And since Orlando’s drag scene is, objectively, in a boom period, why not pull this living, breathing art out of the club and into a museum? To that end, OMA and Sorcha Mercy from local troupe Ladyboys of the Peek-A-Boo Lounge pull back the curtain on the labor behind total glamor. The preparation and transformation for a drag performance requires intense creativity and discipline and practice, and Mercy will provide attendees with a glimpse of that as she transforms a model into a drag goddess right in front of you, all while giving tips and tricks. A rare chance to see a mistress at werk.

6 p.m. Wednesday, May 23 | Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave. | 407-896-4231 | omart.org | $27-$30

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Art Night Out: The Art of Drag with Sorcha Mercy
@ Orlando Museum of Art
2416 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
When: Wed., May 23, 6 p.m.
Price: $30
Art
Map
Location Details Orlando Museum of Art
2416 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
407-896-4231
Museum
Map


Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Art Night Out: The Art of Drag with Sorcha Mercy @ Orlando Museum of Art

    • Wed., May 23, 6 p.m. $30

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A hyperloop connecting Orlando and Tampa along the I-4 may be in the works Read More

  2. Latest Disney rumors have Indiana Jones dealing with dinosaurs at Animal Kingdom Read More

  3. Publix censors 'summa cum laude’ on graduation cake Read More

  4. After fans trashed the field, Orlando City announces new stadium policies Read More

  5. Orlando Police Department is one of the first in the nation to test real-time facial recognition Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation