Photo via Patrick Moraz/Facebook

Swiss keyboardist and composer Patrick Moraz is best known for stints in the Moody Blues and Yes , but has a musical range far beyond that, including film soundtracks and a gift for improvisation. Orlando prog fans can catch Moraz up close and personal next week with a rare solo engagement at the Blue Bamboo, where he will show off all the varying sides of his musical life. Patrick Moraz headlines the Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts on Wednesday, May 30, at p.m. Tickets are $35-$55.