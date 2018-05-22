Outkast's Big Boi headlines the Beacham this week

click to enlarge
You know who Big Boi is – the seven-time Grammy Award-winning artist, the Atlanta MC and counterpart to the legendary Andre 3000 as half of the even more legendary hip-hop duo Outkast – and now you can catch him on his “Daddy Fat Saxxx” tour for his latest album, Boomiverse
, as he stops through Orlando as part of the 14-city run. As Big Boi himself says, “If it’s all right; I wanna kick it with you all night, all night; Have a good time; Ain’t gotta worry ’cause it’s all right, all right.”
with KP the Great | 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 23 | The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave. | 407-246-1419 | thebeacham.com
| $25-$40
