Tuesday, May 22, 2018

The Heard

Outkast's Big Boi headlines the Beacham this week

Posted By on Tue, May 22, 2018 at 3:22 PM

click to enlarge gal_big_boi_-_may_23_beacham.jpg
You know who Big Boi is – the seven-time Grammy Award-winning artist, the Atlanta MC and counterpart to the legendary Andre 3000 as half of the even more legendary hip-hop duo Outkast – and now you can catch him on his “Daddy Fat Saxxx” tour for his latest album, Boomiverse, as he stops through Orlando as part of the 14-city run. As Big Boi himself says, “If it’s all right; I wanna kick it with you all night, all night; Have a good time; Ain’t gotta worry ’cause it’s all right, all right.”

with KP the Great | 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 23 | The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave. | 407-246-1419 | thebeacham.com | $25-$40

