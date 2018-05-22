The Gist

Tuesday, May 22, 2018

Fringe 2018 review: 'Red Bastard: Lie With Me' is an immersive experience with a true Fringe feel

Posted By on Tue, May 22, 2018 at 12:06 PM

click to enlarge redbastardliewithme-4x4.png
Goblin-provocateur “Red Bastard” (Eric Davis) is acclaimed on the Fringe scene for pummeling the boundaries of audience participation, so it was with trepidation that I entered the Yellow Venue and ensconced myself in a hard-to-reach seat.

The “Bastard” knows we fear him, and he plays with that fear. Slowly teasing out the monster, Davis invites us to leave, rubs his hands together and says things like, “Here we go!” The house lights come up and stay up for the rest of the show. The ghoulish id gambols about, gleefully snarling that he will reveal our “liessssssss!” Could my shy self hack this?

I could. And I’m glad I did. Davis asks (like, literally asks) audience members to question modern relationship conventions. Are we swans or dirty ponies? Together we expose past indiscretions, exploring love, sex, cheating and lies. It’s an immersive experience with a true Fringe feel.

Davis moves with a dancer's grace – a comic counterpart to the Bastard’s ponderous physique. His clowning combines movement, verbosity, props and sound with pitch-perfect timing. The jokes land.

Davis' shifts from playing himself to playing the imp break the tension and add gravity. Most of it works a tick, but a well-intentioned dramatic shift at the end ran long and dragged down the momentum. Key moments that rely on audience responses did not always flow, exposing the show’s intended path with slightly clunky work-arounds.

That said, Red Bastard: Lie With Me is more mastery than mishap. At its heart, Lie is really about honest connection. It’s not a cozy night out, but I would lie with Davis again. Perhaps I’ll sit a little closer next time.

Red Bastard: Lie With Me
Yellow Venue
75 minutes
18 & up
9:45 p.m. Tuesday, May 22
10 p.m. Wednesday, May 23
10:45 p.m. Friday, May 25
9 p.m. Saturday, May 26
7 p.m. Sunday, May 27

Location Details Fringe Festival Yellow Venue
Lowndes Shakespeare Center, Goldman Theatre
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
(407) 648-0077
Performance Space
Map

