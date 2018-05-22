American Social Bar and Kitchen coming to Dr. Phillips

click to enlarge
-
American Social Bar & Kitchen Tampa
The old Bar Louie space in the Rialto Plaza in Dr. Phillips is about to get a healthy dose of Americana.
The American Social Bar & Kitchen, a gastropub/sports lounge with locations in Ft. Lauderdale, Tampa, and Miami, will open in the 9,400-square-foot space after an extensive $2.7 million build-out.
The result, according to a press release, will be 300 indoor and outdoor seats, a sweeping patio, four bars, and a VIP bar for private parties.
click to enlarge
-
American Social Bar & Kitchen Tampa
The restaurant will serve higher-end pub grub (along with requisite craft cocktails, wine and beer) and promises to be a place where "all-American traditions and values live on" and that "rallies around the patriotic concept, which pays tribute to classic Americana," whatever the hell that's supposed to mean.
An opening date hasn't been announced.
For more, visit American Social Bar & Kitchen
on the web.