After fans trashed the field, Orlando City announces new stadium policies

Orlando City SC announced new stadium policies for games, following the trashing
of the Orlando City soccer field by fans.
According to a statement from the club, the stadium will now have an "All Pour" policy, which means every drink will be poured into a cup without a lid. However, those who are in suites will still be able to purchase drinks from cans, but they must remain in the suite.
In addition, security cameras will be set up in the inner bowl to allow for a 360-degree view at all times.
In the event of future violations, the PA announcer will announce a warning that will also be accompanied with a graphic on the big screen. The club will also play a fan code of conduct video during the pre-game, which will show players stating their desire to preserve their field.
The policies will go into effect immediately, although some may take more time than others to implement, according to the press release.
These policy changes were driven by fans who threw debris onto the field during a rivalry game last week against Atlanta United. In the wake of the offense, Orlando City SC suspended 38 fans for violating proper conduct rules.
