Wine Bar George opened last weekend in Disney Springs

click image Photo by Wine Bar George/Facebook

click image Photo by Wine Bar George/Facebook

Florida's first master sommelier-led wine bar has finally opened in Disney Springs.Wine connoisseur and master sommelier George Miliotes hosted a grand opening on Saturday, May 19, for his new 6,000-square-foot, two-floor vineyard-style Wine Bar George Serving more than 130 wines, Wine Bar George, located between Raglan Road and the Hangar Bar, will be open from daily 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., serving shareable appetizers and drinks by the bottle, glass and ounce.Wine Bar George was named among locations to visit in Disney Springs inlist of "52 Places to Go in 2018."