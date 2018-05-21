Tip Jar

Monday, May 21, 2018

Wine Bar George opened last weekend in Disney Springs

Posted By on Mon, May 21, 2018 at 12:06 PM

click image PHOTO BY WINE BAR GEORGE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo by Wine Bar George/Facebook
Florida's first master sommelier-led wine bar has finally opened in Disney Springs.

Wine connoisseur and master sommelier George Miliotes hosted a grand opening on Saturday, May 19, for his new 6,000-square-foot, two-floor vineyard-style Wine Bar George.

Serving more than 130 wines, Wine Bar George, located between Raglan Road and the Hangar Bar, will be open from daily 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., serving shareable appetizers and drinks by the bottle, glass and ounce.

Wine Bar George was named among locations to visit in Disney Springs in The New York Times' list of "52 Places to Go in 2018."

click image PHOTO BY WINE BAR GEORGE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo by Wine Bar George/Facebook
