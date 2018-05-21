Monday, May 21, 2018
Randy Rainbow is coming to Orlando this fall
By Matthew Moyer
on Mon, May 21, 2018 at 4:26 PM
Photo via Randy Rainbow/Facebook
Celebrated comedian and singer Randy Rainbow
has announced a clutch of new tour dates set for later this year
and, as of this writing, the ONLY chance to see him in Florida will be a November engagement in the City Beautiful.
The unapologetically political and scathing parodist
- most recently with his attack on Trump's repeated defense of abusers
set to the tune of "Stand By Your Man" - will be performing many of his best-known YouTube song parodies
live with a full band.
Randy Rainbow headlines the Hard Rock Live
on Thursday, Nov. 29, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 25.
