Monday, May 21, 2018

Randy Rainbow is coming to Orlando this fall

Posted By on Mon, May 21, 2018 at 4:26 PM

Celebrated comedian and singer Randy Rainbow has announced a clutch of new tour dates set for later this year and, as of this writing, the ONLY chance to see him in Florida will be a November engagement in the City Beautiful.

The unapologetically political and scathing parodist - most recently with his attack on Trump's repeated defense of abusers set to the tune of "Stand By Your Man" - will be performing many of his best-known YouTube song parodies live with a full band.

Randy Rainbow headlines the Hard Rock Live on Thursday, Nov. 29, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 25.
