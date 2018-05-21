Monday, May 21, 2018
Orlando's Lake Eola fountain is getting new lights
By Monivette Cordeiro
on Mon, May 21, 2018 at 3:26 PM
Downtown Orlando's Lake Eola fountain will be getting new lights in time for the celebrations on July 4.
reports City Council approved spending $343,849 last month to repair the fountain's underwater LED lights. About 32 percent of those lights have already failed, and more could go out soon.
City workers will be installing 220 colored lights and a dozen white lights at the fountain in the coming weeks. Aside from adding new color options to the controlling system, the fountain may appear "brighter" to onlookers, according to the Sentinel
The original Linton E. Allen Memorial Fountain was built in 1957 and refurbished in 2011. Aside from being known as Orlando's official icon, the 60-foot-tall fountain is also known for choreographed water shows and color-changing themes.
