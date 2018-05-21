The Gist

Monday, May 21, 2018

Orlando's Lake Eola fountain is getting new lights

Posted By on Mon, May 21, 2018 at 3:26 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY ROB BARTLETT
  • Photo by Rob Bartlett
Downtown Orlando's Lake Eola fountain will be getting new lights in time for the celebrations on July 4.

The Orlando Sentinel reports City Council approved spending $343,849 last month to repair the fountain's underwater LED lights. About 32 percent of those lights have already failed, and more could go out soon.

City workers will be installing 220 colored lights and a dozen white lights at the fountain in the coming weeks. Aside from adding new color options to the controlling system, the fountain may appear "brighter" to onlookers, according to the Sentinel.

The original Linton E. Allen Memorial Fountain was built in 1957 and refurbished in 2011. Aside from being known as Orlando's official icon, the 60-foot-tall fountain is also known for choreographed water shows and color-changing themes.

