Driverless buses are coming to University of Florida

If you live in Gainesville, you will soon be able to travel from the University of Florida's campus to downtown with 11 of your friends in a bus with no driver.
Starting in August, three auto-buses will make their debut in Gainesville. The $2.6 million project, funded by a state grant, hopes to expand the route to other parts of Gainesville in the years following. The buses do have an attendant on board to manually override the bus, if needed.
UF researchers and Gainesville city staff collaborated on the three-year-long project to bring the autonomous buses to life.
Gainesville's assistant city manager, Dan Hoffman, told WCJB
, "During the three years we are testing it, it's free. It will stop at RTS bus stops just like any other bus."
This could potentially help with DUIs near the college campus. In 2017, a UF student was killed
by a drunk driver and two others were injured at a bus stop.
Gainesville isn't the only city boarding the autonomous bandwagon. Orlando also formed a partnership
in January of last year to seek national automated vehicle designation.
In addition, last January, Voyage announced it would be rolling out autonomous vehicles
in the Villages, a retirement community in Florida home to 125,000 residents.
It seems that autonomous vehicles are the future, and only time will tell if UCF will follow in Gainesville and UF's footsteps with self-driving buses for students and locals.
