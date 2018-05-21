Monday, May 21, 2018
BeaverTails just opened a new location in Orlando
By Paola Perez
on Mon, May 21, 2018 at 2:00 PM
Photo by beavertails_official/Instagram
BeaverTails' sweet fried pastries have returned to Orlando.
The Canadian-based company set up shop last week at the Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets. The new Orlando location is currently in soft opening mode, so hours of operation vary.
BeaverTails
has not announced an official opening date, but managers said to expect a grand opening ceremony in the coming few weeks. For now, the public can try to catch the home of beaver-tail-shaped specialties on wheels to indulge their sweet tooth.
BeaverTails used to serve up their warm treats at Epcot in the Canada Pavilion. For the past five years, they have served at the annual International Association of Amusement Parks convention and become a favorite of the industry visitors attending IAAPA.
Aside from warm, hand-stretched sweetness covered in a variety of toppings, BeaverTails also serves Canadian poutine.
