Fringe 2018 review: 'Multiple Organism' is a kinky cartoon about art and gender

Over the years, I’ve seen countless Fringe shows that seemed like the performers pulled the script out of their asses at the last moment. But I can confidently say thatis the first show I’ve ever attended where an actress literally pulled a script out of her vagina. God bless the Fringe!Chloé Ziner and Jessica Gabriel’s twisted twist on Alice in Wonderland is this Fringe’s pre-eminent puppet show about polymorphous perversity, and possibly the kinkiest cartoon I’ve seen since. The dialogue-light storyline follows an anthropomorphic canvas who tires of being molested by her chauvinistic artist's phallic paintbrush. She filches his tool and is flushed down the toilet to a Henry Darger-esque dream world, where she has orgies with sentient toothbrushes. The narrator – a grotesque giant mouth projected onto nude flesh – questions what the show’s message really is: either something about subverting patriarchal expectations around sexuality, or simply that everybody’s effed.If your kids loved, the family-friendly 2017 offering from Vancouver’s Mind of a Snail Puppet Co., think thrice before bringing them to this year’s show. While this production also uses overhead projectors to create ingenious real-time animations, its sex-positive, queer-friendly content isn’t intended for children or prudish adults. The pacing is a bit leisurely for my taste, and the show’s acid-trip ending goes on for too long after the plot wraps up. But if you can get over your gag reflex, this smutty shadow play will make you howl with “did they really do that?” disbelief.Mind of a Snail Puppet Co.Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada18 & Up - Mature Themes, Nudity, Sexual Content60 MinutesSilver VenueFriday, May 18th 8:30pmSaturday, May 19th 4:20pmSunday, May 20th 10:15pmTuesday, May 22nd 10:30pmThursday, May 24th 10:45pmSaturday, May 26th 7:00pmSunday, May 27th 6:15pm