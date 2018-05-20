Fringe 2018 review: 'Forgotten Memoirs' is a must-see for fans of modern movement

click to enlarge

This year’s Festival is overflowing with dance shows, but it would be a mistake for fans of modern movement to forget about choreographer Amanda Cox’s. In her second production for Orlando’s Fringe, Cox is accompanied by Kenny Frechette, Tori Sarau, Chalice Streitman and Katrina Soricelli (who’s angling for the "hardest working dancer at Fringe" award with her fourth simultaneous show) in executing energetic hip-hop influenced routines set to hard-hitting electronica by BeauDamian and Gesaffelstein.Between the songs, the dancers deliver snippets of monologues and engage in snatches of elliptical conversation, establishing a theme of millennial malaise, but the main focus is wisely on movement. For me, the program’s highlight is a silent duet of desperation between Cox and Frechette that reminded me of Pina Bausch’s classic “Cafe Muller,” but if you prefer prancing in pink stripper heels to Aisha Badru, you’ll get that too.Unison sections could stand some cleaning up (a fault common to most Fringe dance shows) and the club music climax left me a little cold, but Amanda Cox is definitely a choreographer to keep an eye on.Amanda CoxOrlando, FL13 & Up – Strong Language, Mature Themes45 MinutesBlack VenueFriday, May 18th 9:00pmSaturday, May 19th 9:00pmTuesday, May 22nd 9:00pmSaturday, May 26th 6:00pmSunday, May 27th 9:00pm