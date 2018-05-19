Fringe 2018 review: 'Turner's Masterpieces' is hilarious, brainy and eclectic

click to enlarge

So far at Fringe, I’ve seen comedic stand-up-style monologues about suicide, addiction and racism. But if you want to see a stand-up show that’s simply about being funny, England’s Chris Turner makes a first-rate choice. This baby-faced 28-year-old can’t grow a beard, but he’s got an impressive high kick, and an even more expansive intellect powering his penetrating puns.features a selection of his “greatest hits” gags that he hasn’t previously performed in America, and I’m happy to report that nearly every one of the multilayered punchlines he lobbed during his preview performance landed with explosive laughter. Turner’s material is nothing if not eclectic, ranging from barbecued guinea pigs to Roman numeral references, but he’s unfailingly polite to everyone except himself.The highlights of the set are a pair of improvised raps based on audience suggestions, which showed Turner to be the best Caucasian freestyler at Orlando Fringe not named Padgett. It may take you a few beats to unpack some of Chris’s brainier bits, but for once it’s great to see a Fringe show that works your mind and funny-bone without wringing your heart.Manchester, United Kingdom13 & Up - Strong Language60 MinutesRed VenueFriday, May 18th 10:30pmSaturday, May 19th 9:00pmMonday, May 21st 9:00pmWednesday, May 23rd 10:00pmFriday, May 25th 9:00pmSaturday, May 26th 11:00pmSunday, May 27th 3:00pm