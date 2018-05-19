The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Saturday, May 19, 2018

The Gist

Fringe 2018 review: 'Turner's Masterpieces' is hilarious, brainy and eclectic

Posted By on Sat, May 19, 2018 at 11:59 AM

click to enlarge christurner_turnersmasterpieces_4x4.png
So far at Fringe, I’ve seen comedic stand-up-style monologues about suicide, addiction and racism. But if you want to see a stand-up show that’s simply about being funny, England’s Chris Turner makes a first-rate choice. This baby-faced 28-year-old can’t grow a beard, but he’s got an impressive high kick, and an even more expansive intellect powering his penetrating puns.

Turner’s Masterpieces features a selection of his “greatest hits” gags that he hasn’t previously performed in America, and I’m happy to report that nearly every one of the multilayered punchlines he lobbed during his preview performance landed with explosive laughter. Turner’s material is nothing if not eclectic, ranging from barbecued guinea pigs to Roman numeral references, but he’s unfailingly polite to everyone except himself.

The highlights of the set are a pair of improvised raps based on audience suggestions, which showed Turner to be the best Caucasian freestyler at Orlando Fringe not named Padgett. It may take you a few beats to unpack some of Chris’s brainier bits, but for once it’s great to see a Fringe show that works your mind and funny-bone without wringing your heart.

Chris Turner: Turner's Masterpieces
Manchester, United Kingdom
13 & Up - Strong Language
60 Minutes
Red Venue
Friday, May 18th 10:30pm
Saturday, May 19th 9:00pm
Monday, May 21st 9:00pm
Wednesday, May 23rd 10:00pm
Friday, May 25th 9:00pm
Saturday, May 26th 11:00pm
Sunday, May 27th 3:00pm

Location Details Fringe Festival Red Venue
Lowndes Shakespeare Center
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
(407) 896-7365
Performance Space
Map
Check out ALL of our Fringe 2018 reviews at orlandoweekly.com/fringe2018

Tags: ,

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Free
    The Orlando Fringe @ Loch Haven Park

    • Through May 28 free-$15

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Colonial Lanes will close forever next week Read More

  2. New map reminds us that Orlando remains incredibly segregated Read More

  3. Cocoa Beach, Orlando's closest beach, will start allowing dogs this summer Read More

  4. Publix clarifies that they don't support the NRA, just self-described 'proud NRA sellout' Adam Putnam Read More

  5. Nominate your local favorites in Orlando Weekly's Best of 2018 readers poll Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation