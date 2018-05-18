The Peacock Room holds a reunion at Will's Pub tonight

click to enlarge
Peacock Room mural by Andrew Spear
It’s strange to think about, but it’s already been nearly four years since the Peacock Room closed at the north end of the Mills 50 party corridor. And while the Guesthouse may keep quality drinks flowing in the Peacock’s absence, we miss the weird eclecticism of the old entertainment room. This week, Will’s Pub tries to re-create the magic by bringing former bartender Tammy Kopko back from NYC for a one-night-only reunion that includes a “Cocktail Hour” show from host Miss Sammy and live music from Rainy Day, Her Last Boyfriend and Uncle Boyfriend.
9 p.m. Friday; Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $5; willspub.org
