The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 18, 2018

The Gist

The Peacock Room holds a reunion at Will's Pub tonight

Posted By on Fri, May 18, 2018 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge Peacock Room mural by Andrew Spear
  • Peacock Room mural by Andrew Spear
It’s strange to think about, but it’s already been nearly four years since the Peacock Room closed at the north end of the Mills 50 party corridor. And while the Guesthouse may keep quality drinks flowing in the Peacock’s absence, we miss the weird eclecticism of the old entertainment room. This week, Will’s Pub tries to re-create the magic by bringing former bartender Tammy Kopko back from NYC for a one-night-only reunion that includes a “Cocktail Hour” show from host Miss Sammy and live music from Rainy Day, Her Last Boyfriend and Uncle Boyfriend.

9 p.m. Friday; Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $5; willspub.org

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Peacock Room Cocktail Hour Show: Her Last Boyfriend, Rainy Day, Uncle Boyfriend
@ Will's Pub
1042 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
When: Fri., May 18, 9 p.m.
Price: $5
Concerts/Events
Map
Location Details Will's Pub
Will's Pub
1042 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
4pm-2am daily
Bar/Pub and Music Club
Map


Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Peacock Room Cocktail Hour Show: Her Last Boyfriend, Rainy Day, Uncle Boyfriend @ Will's Pub

    • Fri., May 18, 9 p.m. $5

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney offers Orlando union workers $15 per hour proposal that cuts protections Read More

  2. JetBlue will operate three new gates at Orlando International Airport Read More

  3. Disney Cruise Line may add a second private port in the Bahamas Read More

  4. Orlando is thicc, says new study Read More

  5. Fringe 2018 review: 'In Search of Cruise Control' is an entertaining exploration of sexual shipwreck Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation