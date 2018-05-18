The Heard

Friday, May 18, 2018

The Heard

Swamp Sistas La La is an annual highlight of the Fringe outdoor stage

Posted By on Fri, May 18, 2018 at 8:00 AM

click to enlarge BENEVOLENCE PHOTO
  • Benevolence Photo
Besides all the famous theater madness, the Orlando Fringe Festival also has a lively music component on the festival grounds’ central lawn. And of all the showcases, one of the most notable is always the Swamp Sistas La La, the annual event for the artistic sorority led by Orlando songbird Beth McKee. This seventh edition will feature a day’s worth of performances across a rainbow of genres by certified local stars like Chakra Khan, Hannah Wynn, E-Turn, Kaleigh Baker (debuting her new band Someday Honey), Maple Sparrow’s Amy Robbins, Renee Arozqueta, McKee herself and many more. The event also marks the official release of Beth McKee’s first new album (Dreamwood Acres) since 2015, which features some fresh takes on her soulful Southern aesthetic. In keeping with the Swamp Sistas’ philanthropic ethos, this event, though free, will raise money and awareness to aid the critical Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida in feeding kids over the summer. So help them help our community by dropping some in that tip jar, people.

3-11:30 p.m. Saturday, May 19 | Orlando Fringe Lawn, Loch Haven Park, 777 E. Princeton St. | orlandofringe.org | free

