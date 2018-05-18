Snap Downtown offers up an ice cream social to go along with their latest exhibit, 'Nostalgia'

click to enlarge
Douglas Kirkland
Audrey Hepburn, Paris 1965
Who’s ready for breakfast at Tiffany’s? Snap Downtown has you covered
on Sunday with all the eye candy and unconventional edibles a Manhattan
call girl could want. (What? You’ve seen the movie, right? “Fifty dollars for
the powder room,”
FOH.)
Douglas Kirkland
John Lennon, Spain 1966
This gorgeous Douglas Kirkland portrait of a post-Golightly Hepburn is part of Nostalgia, currently hanging in the front gallery at 420 East, along with vintage portraits of John Lennon and Martin Scorsese and various dreamy landscapes. Adding to the Sunday fun, vendors from the building will be on hand with wine, tea sandwiches and ice cream. We couldn’t think of a better, breezier way to spend a lazy Sunday.
11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, May 20 | Snap Downtown, 420 E. Church St. | snaporlando.com
| free