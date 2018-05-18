The Gist

Friday, May 18, 2018

The Gist

Snap Downtown offers up an ice cream social to go along with their latest exhibit, 'Nostalgia'

Posted By on Fri, May 18, 2018 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge Audrey Hepburn, Paris 1965 - DOUGLAS KIRKLAND
  • Douglas Kirkland
  • Audrey Hepburn, Paris 1965
Who’s ready for breakfast at Tiffany’s? Snap Downtown has you covered
on Sunday with all the eye candy and unconventional edibles a Manhattan
call girl could want. (What? You’ve seen the movie, right? “Fifty dollars for the powder room,” FOH.)
click to enlarge John Lennon, Spain 1966 - DOUGLAS KIRKLAND
  • Douglas Kirkland
  • John Lennon, Spain 1966

This gorgeous Douglas Kirkland portrait of a post-Golightly Hepburn is part of Nostalgia, currently hanging in the front gallery at 420 East, along with vintage portraits of John Lennon and Martin Scorsese and various dreamy landscapes. Adding to the Sunday fun, vendors from the building will be on hand with wine, tea sandwiches and ice cream. We couldn’t think of a better, breezier way to spend a lazy Sunday.

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, May 20 | Snap Downtown, 420 E. Church St. | snaporlando.com | free
