R&B star Mýa is hosting a free meet and greet in Orlando tonight

In case you had plans for the early evening today, think about maybe canceling them, because Grammy-winning singer Mýa will be meeting and taking photos with fans to celebrate the opening of Bronze Kingdom's new location! And, of course, to mark the release of her new album TKO.
Mýa will apparently be present at the opening celebration of Bronze Kingdom's new location tonight from 6-10 p.m. in the Fashion Square Mall next to Premiere Cinema 14. Contact Bronze Kingdom at 407-203-8864 for more information.
UPDATE: This event is now sold out.