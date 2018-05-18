The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 18, 2018

The Heard

R&B star Mýa is hosting a free meet and greet in Orlando tonight

Posted By on Fri, May 18, 2018 at 5:04 PM

click to enlarge unnamed_14_.jpg
In case you had plans for the early evening today, think about maybe canceling them, because Grammy-winning singer Mýa will be meeting and taking photos with fans to celebrate the opening of Bronze Kingdom's new location! And, of course, to mark the release of her new album TKO.

Mýa will apparently be present at the opening celebration of Bronze Kingdom's new location tonight from 6-10 p.m. in the Fashion Square Mall next to Premiere Cinema 14. Contact Bronze Kingdom at 407-203-8864 for more information.

UPDATE: This event is now sold out.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Colonial Lanes will close forever next week Read More

  2. New map reminds us that Orlando remains incredibly segregated Read More

  3. Cocoa Beach, Orlando's closest beach, will start allowing dogs this summer Read More

  4. Magic Kingdom is now serving booze at all sit-down restaurants Read More

  5. Publix clarifies that they don't support the NRA, just self-described 'proud NRA sellout' Adam Putnam Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation