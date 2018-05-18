Magic Kingdom is now serving booze at all sit-down restaurants

Drinking your way around the world at Epcot is easy, but now you can also drink near and all around Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom.For the first time in its history, every menu at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom table-service restaurants is offering alcohol.The theme park announced that guests over the age of 21 can now enjoy wine and beer at three restaurants that previously did not offer alcohol. Options include regional craft beers and signature cocktails.The restaurants that are now serving alcohol include the Plaza Restaurant, the Crystal Palace and the Diamond Horseshoe.Counter services will not be serving alcohol, so guests must be at a sit-down establishment in order to enjoy a mimosa.The first Magic Kingdom restaurant to serve alcohol, Be Our Guest, opened back in 2012. When the park first opened in 1971, drinking was strictly prohibited.