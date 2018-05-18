The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 18, 2018

The Gist

Fringe 2018 review: ‘Oh Hi, Johnny, the Room-sical Parody’ will tear you apart

Posted By on Fri, May 18, 2018 at 10:11 AM

click to enlarge ohhijohnny_1200x1200.png
Oh hi, Fringe! This Tommy Wiseau, creator of The Room. I just saw bunch of actors try to re-create my movie, almost scene for scene, and with songs! I know what you think: You must be kidding, aren’t you? No, it’s true. They even imagine what it would be like if I turned film into real stage show. They think about everything! Ha ha ha.

This guy call Henry Gibson-Garcia makes believe he’s me. He so good you might even think it’s the real Tommy. But I didn’t play the part. I did naht! But he not only character. All of The Room’s best are here: Lisa (Dana Searing), Denny (Adam DelMedico), Mark (Kyle Masteller), Claudette (Kelley Mauro) and even someone called stage manager (Megan Borkes). What a story!

You probably saying to me now: Keep your stupid comments in your pocket and just tell me should I see this show, huh? Well, if you don’t know The Room, your ignorance will be as embarrassingly exposed as me underwears. So skip it. But if you saw my movie, you enjoy lots of laughs at The Room-sical, though writer-director Bryan Jager and composer Alex Syiek make couple mistakes, like dragging an audience person on stage for no good reason and cracking Holocaust joke. (Hey, even Tommy know bad taste when he see it.) Music not always great, but you leave laughing and knowing more about Tommy, more about why I pour soul into “sacred artist vision.”

Thanks for reading. Anyway, how is your sex life?

Oh Hi, Johnny! The Room-sical Parody
Dana Searing/The Rag Tag Collective, Winter Garden, FL
13 & Up – Strong Language, Mature Themes
90 Minutes
Pink Venue
Sunday, May 20, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
Monday, May 21, 2018 @ 8:00 PM
Saturday, May 26, 2018 @ 10:30 PM
Sunday, May 27, 2018 @ 8:30 PM

Location Details Fringe Festival Pink Venue
Lowndes Shakespeare Center, Studio D
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
(407) 648-0077
Performance Space
Map
Check out ALL of our Fringe 2018 reviews at orlandoweekly.com/fringe2018

Tags: ,

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Free
    The Orlando Fringe @ Loch Haven Park

    • Through May 28 free-$15

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Publix clarifies that they don't support the NRA, just self-described 'proud NRA sellout' Adam Putnam Read More

  2. Florida judge weighs ban on patients smoking medical marijuana Read More

  3. Nominate your local favorites in Orlando Weekly's Best of 2018 readers poll Read More

  4. Voter Restoration Act could add $365 million to Florida economy, says study Read More

  5. SeaWorld is giving away free beer to all park guests this summer Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation