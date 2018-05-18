Fringe 2018 review: ‘Oh Hi, Johnny, the Room-sical Parody’ will tear you apart

click to enlarge

Oh hi, Fringe! This Tommy Wiseau, creator of. I just saw bunch of actors try to re-create my movie, almost scene for scene, and with songs! I know what you think: You must be kidding, aren’t you? No, it’s true. They even imagine what it would be like if I turned film into real stage show. They think about everything! Ha ha ha.This guy call Henry Gibson-Garcia makes believe he’s me. He so good you might even think it’s the real Tommy. But I didn’t play the part. I did naht! But he not only character. All of’s best are here: Lisa (Dana Searing), Denny (Adam DelMedico), Mark (Kyle Masteller), Claudette (Kelley Mauro) and even someone called stage manager (Megan Borkes). What a story!You probably saying to me now: Keep your stupid comments in your pocket and just tell me should I see this show, huh? Well, if you don’t know, your ignorance will be as embarrassingly exposed as me underwears. So skip it. But if you saw my movie, you enjoy lots of laughs at, though writer-director Bryan Jager and composer Alex Syiek make couple mistakes, like dragging an audience person on stage for no good reason and cracking Holocaust joke. (Hey, even Tommy know bad taste when he see it.) Music not always great, but you leave laughing and knowing more about Tommy, more about why I pour soul into “sacred artist vision.”Thanks for reading. Anyway, how is your sex life?Dana Searing/The Rag Tag Collective, Winter Garden, FL13 & Up – Strong Language, Mature Themes90 MinutesPink VenueSunday, May 20, 2018 @ 4:00 PMMonday, May 21, 2018 @ 8:00 PMSaturday, May 26, 2018 @ 10:30 PMSunday, May 27, 2018 @ 8:30 PM