Florida Governor candidate and 'Proud NRA sellout' sends his condolences to Texas shooting survivors

Putnam, who has received at least $9,500 from the National Rifle Association over the course of his political career while attempting to relax Florida's already insanely loose gun laws, also sent a hollow and pointless message to the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last February.
I’m saddened to see more innocent lives taken in a place that should be a safe learning environment. My heart is heavy for all the students, parents and teachers of the Sante Fe community. May God be with them as they cope with the sudden loss of these precious lives.— Adam Putnam (@adamputnam) May 18, 2018
Speaking of which, today's tragedy is the 22nd school shooting so far this year, and comes just a month after students from Santa Fe joined Parkland survivors in a nationwide planned walkout to protest gun violence.
Prayers for all the students, teachers and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High. And to our first responders, be safe and godspeed.— Adam Putnam (@adamputnam) February 14, 2018
