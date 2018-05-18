Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 18, 2018

Bloggytown

Florida Governor candidate and 'Proud NRA sellout' sends his condolences to Texas shooting survivors

Posted By on Fri, May 18, 2018 at 4:37 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA
  • Photo via News Service of Florida
This morning, a gunman killed at least nine students and one teacher at Santa Fe High School in Texas using a shotgun and a handgun legally purchased by his father. In response, Florida gubernatorial candidate and self-described "proud NRA sellout" Adam Putnam sends his thoughts and prayers. 

"I’m saddened to see more innocent lives taken in a place that should be a safe learning environment," tweet Putnam. "My heart is heavy for all the students, parents and teachers of the Sante Fe community. May God be with them as they cope with the sudden loss of these precious lives."
Putnam, who has received at least $9,500 from the National Rifle Association over the course of his political career while attempting to relax Florida's already insanely loose gun laws, also sent a hollow and pointless message to the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last February.
Speaking of which, today's tragedy is the 22nd school shooting so far this year, and comes just a month after students from Santa Fe joined Parkland survivors in a nationwide planned walkout to protest gun violence.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter. 

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Colonial Lanes will close forever next week Read More

  2. Cocoa Beach, Orlando's closest beach, will start allowing dogs this summer Read More

  3. New map reminds us that Orlando remains incredibly segregated Read More

  4. Publix clarifies that they don't support the NRA, just self-described 'proud NRA sellout' Adam Putnam Read More

  5. Magic Kingdom is now serving booze at all restaurants Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation