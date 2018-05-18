The Heard

Friday, May 18, 2018

The Heard

East West Music hosts huge BOGO used vinyl sale this Saturday

Posted By on Fri, May 18, 2018 at 5:03 PM

click image PHOTO VIA EAST WEST MUSIC
  • Photo via East West Music
It's baaaaaaaaack. One of the few times in life you'll see the words "BOGO" and "vinyl" so close to one another. It can only mean that East-West Music & More is again holding their one-day sale that will is a fever dream for record collectors.

This Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., the venerable Orlando record store is hosting a buy-one-get-one sale its considerable used vinyl collection. Do your best DJ Shadow imitation and go spelunking amidst veritable mountains of used vinyl. You may very well find the soundtrack to your life.

