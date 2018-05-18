Cocoa Beach, Orlando's closest beach, will start allowing dogs this summer

Dogs are coming to Cocoa Beach, but there's a catch or two.
Cocoa Beach city leaders voted Thursday in favor of allowing leashed and registered dogs on a designated strip of sand for a six-month trial period starting July 15.
The motion allows dogs only between Fourth Street and 16th Street, and they must be on a six-foot leash and wear tags showing their vaccinations are up to date.
According to ClickOrlando
, the commissioners said during a public session Thursday it's "a privilege, not a right" to have your pets on the beach. They urged the public to look after their animals, which would otherwise result in the ordinance being revisited.
As of now, it's a violation of county code for non-service dogs to be on any Space Coast beach. Satellite Beach officers said
earlier this month they're aware that people are falsely identifying their dogs as service animals.
Playalinda Beach, one of Cocoa Beach's Space Coast neighbors, allows pets in the lagoon but not on the beach.
In 2012, the Brevard County Commission opened and ran a one-year trial program at Canova Beach Park near Indian Harbour Beach to test the waters.
