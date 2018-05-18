Tip Jar

Friday, May 18, 2018

Beer 'Merica offers up the best in American Craft Beer at a lakeside oasis

Posted By on Fri, May 18, 2018 at 6:00 AM

You like beer, right? (Just say yes.) So if that’s already the case – because just about everyone loves barley pops – you should make it out to Beer ’Merica and help yourself to the more than 100 American craft brews available in celebration of American Craft Beer Week. Chock-full of everything from live music to delicious food, as well as complimentary craft beer samplings, this festival is pretty much Central Florida’s equivalent to beer Mecca. But make sure you show up early, because some of the most obscure and popular brews rarely make it to last call.

3-6 p.m. Saturday, May 19 | Gaston Edwards Park, 1236 N. Orange Ave. | beermericaorlando.com | $15-$50

