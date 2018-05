click to enlarge Photo by Salvador Ochoa

Perhaps – no scratch that, definitely – the most unlikely pairing in pop music has been that of British rocker Sting and Jamaican superstar Shaggy . A musical partnership that yielded first the "Don't Make Me Wait" single and then the 4/20 release of the full albumis now entering its most ambitious phase yet, with news today of a co-headlining tour set for later this year. And this two-month North American trek is set to kick off in South Florida! Sting and Shaggy headline the Jackie Gleason Theater at the Fillmore in Miami on Saturday, Sept. 15, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 24.