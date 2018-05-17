The Heard

Thursday, May 17, 2018

The Heard

SR50 and El Diáspora team up for El Mercado at the Henao Center

Posted By on Thu, May 17, 2018 at 12:36 PM

Indefatigable cultural signal boosters SR50 Magazine and el Diáspora – the Latinx booking collective – unite for one powerhouse evening of art and music and awareness with el Mercado. Local activist groups like Planned Parenthood will be on hand, as will a clutch of artists and vendors tabling varied wares. While you’re soaking in the information and creativity, the night will be soundtracked first by an experimental sonic palette courtesy of Venezuela’s Zeta, Miami’s Wastelands (with members of Smut and Wrong!) and Orlando’s Letters to Part. And in the wee hours, the politics of dancing will be explored by a cluster of local DJs including Midnight Inspector, Anglesh and SR50 head Harrison Thevenin himself.

8 p.m. Friday, May 18 | Henao Contemporary Center, 5601 Edgewater Drive | 407-272-0317 | henaocenter.com | $7

