Thursday, May 17, 2018

Severed+Said offer widescreen swamp techno at latest underground hotspot A-Shop

Posted By on Thu, May 17, 2018 at 12:39 PM

click to enlarge gal_severed_and_sad.jpg
Severed+Said is part of a uniquely Floridian movement in dark electronics. Equally influenced by John Carpenter and dance-forward experimental stalwarts like Profligate, Severed+Said’s music and aesthetic is neck-deep in the flora, humidity and fucked noir underbelly of the Sunshine State. Less tropi-goth than widescreen swamp techno, John Touchton’s work has deep roots in the fertile and ever-changing Florida noise scene while still never losing an essential propulsive groove. And no less than Los Angeles’ underground dance vanguard Not Not Fun has taken notice – twice now – releasing both Touchton’s Occlusions (2016) and this year’s stunning Incorporeality albums. Get eerie.

with Mother Juno, Bacon Grease, J.A.S.O.N. | 9 p.m. Friday, May 18 | A-Shop, 647 N. Mills Ave. | facebook.com/a999shop | $5

