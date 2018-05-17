JetBlue will operate three new gates at Orlando International Airport

click image
Orlando International Airport (MCO) Facebook
Orlando International Airport will become even busier with the addition of three new gates that will be taken over by JetBlue.
The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority approved the expansion from 16 t0 19 new gates in the South Terminal Complex, which will accommodate six JetBlue aircrafts, according to a press release.
"As the busiest airport in the state of Florida, Orlando International serves as a gateway for the most visited destination in the country, with a recently reported 72 million annual visitors to the Orlando region,” says Frank Kruppenbacher, chairman of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. “The expansion will help meet the current and projected growth in passenger traffic and airline service."
In 2017, MCO was reported to be the busiest airport
in the state of Florida and the 13th busiest in the nation. MCO is also expected to become the 11th busiest airport in the nation with its expansions.
Over the next couple of years, GOAA says, JetBlue should grow by more than 100 daily departures that will use the gates. The new gates are expected to be completed in the spring of 2021.
