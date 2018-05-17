Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, May 17, 2018

Bloggytown

JetBlue will operate three new gates at Orlando International Airport

Posted By on Thu, May 17, 2018 at 11:39 AM

click image ORLANDO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (MCO) FACEBOOK
  • Orlando International Airport (MCO) Facebook
Orlando International Airport will become even busier with the addition of three new gates that will be taken over by JetBlue.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority approved the expansion from 16 t0 19 new gates in the South Terminal Complex, which will accommodate six JetBlue aircrafts, according to a press release.

"As the busiest airport in the state of Florida, Orlando International serves as a gateway for the most visited destination in the country, with a recently reported 72 million annual visitors to the Orlando region,” says Frank Kruppenbacher, chairman of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. “The expansion will help meet the current and projected growth in passenger traffic and airline service."

In 2017, MCO was reported to be the busiest airport in the state of Florida and the 13th busiest in the nation. MCO is also expected to become the 11th busiest airport in the nation with its expansions.

Over the next couple of years, GOAA says, JetBlue should grow by more than 100 daily departures that will use the gates. The new gates are expected to be completed in the spring of 2021.

 Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.  

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida judge weighs ban on patients smoking medical marijuana Read More

  2. Publix clarifies that they don't support the NRA, just self-described 'proud NRA sellout' Adam Putnam Read More

  3. SeaWorld is giving away free beer to all park guests this summer Read More

  4. Sting and Shaggy to kick off co-headlining tour in Florida Read More

  5. Whole Foods now offering Amazon Prime discounts for Florida residents Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation