Thursday, May 17, 2018

Fringe 2018 review: 'In the Dark' is bloody brilliant

Posted By on Thu, May 17, 2018 at 3:05 PM

james-jamesy-in-the-dark-photo-3.jpg
In the beginning, there was darkness over the face of the Silver Venue. Quite a bit of darkness, actually. After a while, someone (not God, but maybe one of his minions) said, “Ready!” and there was light, and a whoosh. And it was, as the English say, bloody brilliant.

U.K. physical comedy duo James & Jamesy – aka Aaron Malkin and Alastair Knowles – have brought their award-winning British buffoonery back to Orlando with In the Dark, but this time they’ve left their tea-sipping antics behind for something more abstract and ineffable. Wearing white faces and gray suits, with the glowing lampshades attached to their heads providing the only illumination, the perplexed pair encounter each other in a void on the cusp of Creation. Through an elliptical series of absurd audience-participation interactions, they attempt to puzzle out the existential answers to Who? Where? When? Why? and WTF?

James & Jamesy in the Dark is like a lost Samuel Beckett classic co-written with Douglas Adams and performed by a couple of Cirque du Soleil clowns. (If you know my tastes, you know that’s a high compliment.) Sweet and surreal at the same time, it’s less literal than their previous shows but more literary, and in my opinion even more entertaining.

James & Jamesy in the Dark
British to British – Sussex, U.K.
All Ages
75 Minutes
Silver Venue
Wednesday, May 16th 8:15pm
Saturday, May 19th 12:30pm
Sunday, May 20th 1:45pm
Monday, May 21st 8:30pm
Thursday, May 24th 7:00pm
Friday, May 25th 5:15pm
Sunday, May 27th 3:45pm
Location Details Fringe Festival Silver Venue
Orlando Repertory Theater
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
(407) 648-0077
Performance Space
Map

Check out ALL of our Fringe 2018 reviews at orlandoweekly.com/fringe2018

