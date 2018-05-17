Fringe 2018 review: 'In the Dark' is bloody brilliant

click to enlarge
In the beginning, there was darkness over the face of the Silver Venue. Quite a bit of darkness, actually. After a while, someone (not God, but maybe one of his minions) said, “Ready!” and there was light, and a whoosh. And it was, as the English say, bloody brilliant.
U.K. physical comedy duo James & Jamesy – aka Aaron Malkin and Alastair Knowles – have brought their award-winning British buffoonery back to Orlando with In the Dark
, but this time they’ve left their tea-sipping antics behind for something more abstract and ineffable. Wearing white faces and gray suits, with the glowing lampshades attached to their heads providing the only illumination, the perplexed pair encounter each other in a void on the cusp of Creation. Through an elliptical series of absurd audience-participation interactions, they attempt to puzzle out the existential answers to Who? Where? When? Why? and WTF?
is like a lost Samuel Beckett classic co-written with Douglas Adams and performed by a couple of Cirque du Soleil clowns. (If you know my tastes, you know that’s a high compliment.) Sweet and surreal at the same time, it’s less literal than their previous shows but more literary, and in my opinion even more entertaining.
