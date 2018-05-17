The Gist

Thursday, May 17, 2018

Fringe 2018 review: 'Fallen From the Toy Box' fuses classical music and dance with physical comedy

Posted By on Thu, May 17, 2018 at 12:14 PM

The Fourth Wall Ensemble – Hilary Abigana, Greg Jukes and C. Neil Parsons – are back at Orlando Fringe with another family-friendly flight of fancy fusing classical music and dance with physical comedy. Unlike their earlier Fruit Flies offerings, which were built around dozens of bite-sized routines performed in random order, Fallen From the Toy Box features a curated playlist of more substantial segments interspersed with brief personal interludes, giving audiences a little more to chew on without losing their innocent appeal.

Highlights of the program include a retelling of the Steadfast Tin Soldier fable, some jump-rope performance art inspired by children’s artwork, and a note-perfect rendition of Vince Guaraldi’s “Skating” from the Charlie Brown Christmas Special. (Pro tip: Read the program for background info on each selection). While playing each song on flute, trombone and vibraphone, this uber-talented trio also turn en pointe, juggle balloons with their feet and glide across the stage on rolling office chairs – all without missing a beat.
Some bits – including a Scott Joplin rag performed on plastic “boomwacker” pipes and a percussion solo on illuminating drumheads, for instance – may remind you of a DIY Blue Man Group. But Fourth Wall projects an impish sense of play all their own that will awaken wonder within the young and young-at-heart … assuming the soothing strains of Debussy don’t lull you to sleep.

Fallen From the Toy Box
The Fourth Wall – Boston, MA
Orange Venue
7 & Up
60 Minutes
Thursday, May 17th 6:30pm
Saturday, May 19th 6:30pm
Sunday, May 20th 3:15pm
Wednesday, May 23rd 5:30pm
Thursday, May 24th 6:45pm
Saturday, May 26th 6:30pm
Sunday, May 27th 1:00pm

