Thursday, May 17, 2018

The Heard

Florida punk heavyweights Hot Water Music play two nights at the Social this weekend

Posted By on Thu, May 17, 2018 at 12:13 PM

For better or worse, Hot Water Music helped define what Florida punk sounded like during the ’90s and 2000s. Formed in Gainesville, the band’s brand of muscular yet melancholy riffs married to world-weary vocals and lyrics that blur the line between the personal and political is a defining feature of that town’s musical legacy. Dual frontmen Chuck Ragan and Chris Wollard have taken time off to focus on their own projects with increasing frequency, meaning that these shows – two of just three U.S. dates – are likely the last chance to catch the band locally for a while.

with Dikembe | 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday | The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave. | 407-246-1419 | thesocial.org | $25

