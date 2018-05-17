The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, May 17, 2018

The Heard

Cannabis Corpse brings hard riffs and bong hits to Will's Pub

Posted By on Thu, May 17, 2018 at 11:57 AM

click to enlarge CHANTELLE RENEE PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Chantelle Renee Photography
So maybe “drink” is the wrong verb for this event, but we’re confident you can figure out what to do instead. Cannabis Corpse have been infusing death metal with weed jokes for more than a decade now, which would come off as forgettable schtick if they didn’t focus as hard on their music as their puns. But Cannabis Corpse delivers just as much sturm und drang as their namesakes, Cannibal Corpse. Just, y’know, on way more weed. You’re definitely gonna want to hit up your edibles guy early for this one.

8 p.m. Thursday; Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $12-$15; willspub.org

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Location Details Will's Pub
Will's Pub
1042 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
4pm-2am daily
Bar/Pub and Music Club
Map
Event Details Cannabis Corpse, Destructonomicon, Burn to Learn, A Feasting Beast
@ Will's Pub
1042 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
When: Thu., May 17, 8 p.m.
Price: $12-$15
Concerts/Events
Map


Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Cannabis Corpse, Destructonomicon, Burn to Learn, A Feasting Beast @ Will's Pub

    • Thu., May 17, 8 p.m. $12-$15

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. SeaWorld is giving away free beer to all park guests this summer Read More

  2. Whole Foods now offering Amazon Prime discounts for Florida residents Read More

  3. Publix clarifies that they don't support the NRA, just self-described 'proud NRA sellout' Adam Putnam Read More

  4. Florida judge weighs ban on patients smoking medical marijuana Read More

  5. Orlando is thicc, says new study Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation