Cannabis Corpse brings hard riffs and bong hits to Will's Pub

So maybe “drink” is the wrong verb for this event, but we’re confident you can figure out what to do instead. Cannabis Corpse have been infusing death metal with weed jokes for more than a decade now, which would come off as forgettable schtick if they didn’t focus as hard on their music as their puns. But Cannabis Corpse delivers just as much sturm und drang as their namesakes, Cannibal Corpse. Just, y’know, on way more weed. You’re definitely gonna want to hit up your edibles guy early for this one.
8 p.m. Thursday; Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $12-$15; willspub.org
