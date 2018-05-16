The Orlando Magic are cursed

click to enlarge Photo by Fernando Medina

Was the Amway Center built on a Native American burial ground?A "yes" answer to that question might be the only way to explain just how bad the Orlando Magic's luck has been over the past several seasons.Adding to the heartbreak, the lady of bad luck once again reared her ugly head during last night's NBA Draft Lottery when the Magic – the team that finished with the fifth-worst record in the league last season – learned that they'd have the sixth overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft instead of the much-coveted first overall pick.It didn't come as a total surprise, though. The Magic were most likely – with a 36 percent chance – of dropping to the sixth pick. Still, you can't blame them for crossing their fingers (and likely toes, too) as they wished for some sort of statistical miracle to play out.But nope, that didn't happen. Now the team may have to sit back and weep as players like University of Arizona's Deandre Ayton, Real Madrid's Luka Doncic, Duke University's Marvin Bagley III and University of Texas' Mohamed Bamba jump off the board before Orlando gets their turn.Oh well, there's always next year.But then again, if the Magic do find themselves at the top of the NBA Draft Lottery in 2019, that only means the upcoming season turned out to be as miserable and losing as the last.