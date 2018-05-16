Oh Wonder bring slinky indie-pop to House of Blues

click to enlarge
Oh Wonder are usually known for layered synth-pop duets, earning plenty of attention for the Sara Bareilles-meets-the-xx ballads on their 2015 self-titled debut and last year’s follow-up, Ultralife
. But they hit the charts last fall as a featured performer on Lil Uzi Vert’s single “The Way Life Goes.” That track relied heavily on samples from Oh Wonder’s “Landslide,” repurposing the melancholy sounds but retaining the focus on romantic heartbreak. This may seem like an unlikely pairing, but it’s proof that it’s worth paying attention to this London duo. Fellow countryman Astronomyy opens the show with a sun-drenched bedroom-pop take on R&B.
with Astronomyy | 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 16 | House of Blues, 1490 E. Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista | 407-934-2583 | hob.com/orlando
| $25-$29