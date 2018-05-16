Bloggytown

Wednesday, May 16, 2018

Nominate your local favorites in Orlando Weekly's Best of 2018 readers poll

Posted By on Wed, May 16, 2018 at 4:01 PM

click to enlarge unnamed.jpg

Orlando Weekly readers know this city better than anyone, which is why every year we look to all of you to inform the public about the best parts of our little corner of the galaxy.

From May 16 through 11:59 p.m. June 10, write in nominations for all your favorite restaurants, dog groomers, media personalities, anything in the Orlando area you think deserves some love.

NOMINATE YOUR LOCAL FAVORITES HERE

The top vote-getters in this round will advance to the final round, which runs June 27 through Aug. 6. The winners will be announced Wednesday, Aug. 22.

May the votes be with you.

