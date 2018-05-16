Local magician Nathan Coe Marsh headlines the Orlando Improv for a night of illusions

click to enlarge

Sure, there’s nothing worse than a bad magic act, but Orlando native Nathan Coe Marsh has proven his magical mettle onand honed his craft on a never-ending string of tour dates. His recent acts include a segment highlighting the history of magic with illusions with roots that go back for millennia. His stop at the Improv this week sees him playing a rare hometown gig before heading back out on the circuit.8 p.m. Wednesday; Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive; $15-$45; theimprovorlando.com