Wednesday, May 16, 2018

Daytona's Country 500 Festival announces 2018 schedule

Posted By on Wed, May 16, 2018 at 12:56 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY TOBY KEITH/FACEBOOK
  • Photo by Toby Keith/Facebook
Country 500, the country music extravaganza that takes over the Daytona International Speedway for a long weekend blowout, today announced the day-by-day breakdown of performances for the 2018 edition of the fest. And there is some heavyweight talent on offer.

Friday, May 25
James Barker Band, A Thousand Horses, Randy Houser, Dierks Bentley, High Valley, Lindsay Ell, Frankie Ballard

Saturday, May 26
Brandon Ray, Midland, 38 Special, Faren Rachels, David Nail, Jimmie Allen, Chris Stapleton, Billy Currington, Dylan Schneider

Sunday, May 27
Runaway June, Clare Bowen, Brandy Clark, Michael Ray, Tyler Farr, Craig Campbell, Sugarland, Colt Ford, Toby Keith

Country 500 takes place over Memorial Day weekend (May 25-27) at Daytona International Speedway. Ticket packages are available here.
