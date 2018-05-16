Cellist Yo-Yo Ma performs tribute to Pulse victims at interim memorial

Yo-Yo Ma performed a tribute to the victims of the Pulse mass shooting last week after the interim memorial at the gay nightclub was opened to the public.
The world-renowned cellist was in Orlando on May 8 for a performance with the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra, which was celebrating its 25th anniversary. After the concert, Ma joined local musicians Eric Jacobsen, Colin Jacobsen, Rimma Bergeron-Langlois and Mauricio Céspedes Rivero at the interim memorial, said Chris Barton, executive director of the Orlando Philharmonic, on Facebook.
Earlier that day, the onePULSE Foundation unveiled an interim memorial at the gay nightclub commemorating the 49 victims and survivors of the 2016 massacre.
Photo by Joey Roulette
Barton said Ma and the other musicians performed part of the Schubert String Quintet that night for people paying their respects at the site.
"A small group stood nearby and listened intently, all obviously moved and many with tears," Barton wrote on Facebook. "Cars drove by and some visitors walked through the memorial as they listened. This was music played on hallowed ground as a gift of beauty to this place and for the memory of those lost. It was a moment I will never forget."
