Tuesday, May 15, 2018

Wiz Khalifa will bring his 'Dazed and Blazed' tour to Central Florida this summer

Posted By on Tue, May 15, 2018 at 2:19 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA WIZ KHALIFA/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Wiz Khalifa/Facebook
Rapper Wiz Khalifa will be lighting up Central Florida on his upcoming "Dazed & Blazed" Summer 2018 Tour with co-headliner Rae Sremmurd.

Although the rappers won't be holding any shows in Orlando, fans can head to Jacksonville's Daily Place 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15; Tampa's Central Union Amphitheater 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16; or West Palm Beach's Coral Sky Amphitheater at the Soth Florida Fairgrounds 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17.


Openers will include rapper Lil Skies and hip-hop artist O.T. Genasis.

Concert-goers can expect to hear tracks from Wiz Khalifa's new album Rolling Papers 2, which will be released on July 13, and Rae Sremmurd's newly released album SremmLife 3, along with hit singles.

Presale tickets are available with an access code now, and public tickets will go live on Friday, May 18, at noon.

