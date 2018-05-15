The Heard

Tuesday, May 15, 2018

Questlove presents a 'Symphonic Celebration of Prince' in Orlando this autumn

Posted By on Tue, May 15, 2018 at 1:05 PM

Prince fans and classical music buffs, prepare to purify yourselves in the waters of Lake Minnetonka this autumn, as a Questlove-curated symphonic tribute to the masterworks of the Purple One is hitting Orlando later this year.

This touring tribute – officially sanctioned by Prince's estate and helmed by Prince superfan Questlove of the Roots – is certain to be a deep and satisfying dive into Prince's albums. Expect everything.

4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince will break hearts at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, Oct. 7, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 18.
