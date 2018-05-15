Tuesday, May 15, 2018
Questlove presents a 'Symphonic Celebration of Prince' in Orlando this autumn
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, May 15, 2018 at 1:05 PM
click to enlarge
Prince fans and classical music buffs, prepare to purify yourselves in the waters of Lake Minnetonka this autumn, as a
Questlove-curated symphonic tribute to the masterworks of the Purple One
is hitting Orlando later this year.
This touring tribute –
officially sanctioned by Prince's estate
and helmed by Prince superfan Questlove of the Roots – is certain to be a deep and satisfying dive into Prince's albums. Expect everything.
4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince will break hearts
at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, Oct. 7, at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets go on sale Friday, May 18.
VIDEO Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Tags:
Prince, 4U, Tribute, Music, Classical, Show, Cocnert, Image, Video