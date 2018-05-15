Fringe 2018 review: 'Buggin' Out' is squarely aimed at the kids

click to enlarge

Mitch (Austin Palmer), a recently molted monarch butterfly with self-esteem issues, is the newest arrival in Bugville, flying into town just as a shady timeshare-shilling wasp (Kenny Nisbett) warns that a catastrophic storm is en route. Can Mitch and his newfound friends – including Tina the toothless termite (Melanie Leon), commitment-phobic lovebug Lewis (Marcus Davila), and Lewis’ arachnid ex, Stacy (Kelly Sardiñas) – bond together and ride out the rain, or will they all be washed down the waterspout?There are several large-scale musicals with mature themes at this year’s Fringe, butis not one of them. This pocket-sized production’s scale and polish may be on the modest side, with klutzy choreography and under-supported singing. But this show by writer-director Grace Trotta still somehow manages to pack a mountain’s worth of gentle charm into its molehill of a venue.’s original songs (composed and performed by SAK keyboardist Ryan Goodwin) have childlike melodies and nursery rhyme schemes that bring back memories of Sesame Street, and you can’t quibble with the pro-friendship message. This one is clearly aimed at the kids, but at least it's entertaining enough that their parents won’t want to commit suicide before the sunny ending of this itsy-bitsy entomological extravaganza.Ugly Bug Productions, Orlando, FL7 & Up60 MinutesPurple VenueWednesday, May 16th 7:30pmSaturday, May 19th 3:30pmMonday, May 21st 9:00pmWednesday, May 23rd 6:00pmFriday, May 25th 8:30pmSunday, May 27th 11:00pm