The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 15, 2018

The Gist

Fringe 2018 review: 'Buggin' Out' is squarely aimed at the kids

Posted By on Tue, May 15, 2018 at 11:07 AM

click to enlarge bugginout_4x4.png
Mitch (Austin Palmer), a recently molted monarch butterfly with self-esteem issues, is the newest arrival in Bugville, flying into town just as a shady timeshare-shilling wasp (Kenny Nisbett) warns that a catastrophic storm is en route. Can Mitch and his newfound friends – including Tina the toothless termite (Melanie Leon), commitment-phobic lovebug Lewis (Marcus Davila), and Lewis’ arachnid ex, Stacy (Kelly Sardiñas) – bond together and ride out the rain, or will they all be washed down the waterspout?

There are several large-scale musicals with mature themes at this year’s Fringe, but Buggin’ Out: A Small Musical is not one of them. This pocket-sized production’s scale and polish may be on the modest side, with klutzy choreography and under-supported singing. But this show by writer-director Grace Trotta still somehow manages to pack a mountain’s worth of gentle charm into its molehill of a venue.

Buggin’ Out’s original songs (composed and performed by SAK keyboardist Ryan Goodwin) have childlike melodies and nursery rhyme schemes that bring back memories of Sesame Street, and you can’t quibble with the pro-friendship message. This one is clearly aimed at the kids, but at least it's entertaining enough that their parents won’t want to commit suicide before the sunny ending of this itsy-bitsy entomological extravaganza.


Buggin' Out: A Small Musical
Ugly Bug Productions, Orlando, FL
7 & Up
60 Minutes
Purple Venue
Wednesday, May 16th 7:30pm
Saturday, May 19th 3:30pm
Monday, May 21st 9:00pm
Wednesday, May 23rd 6:00pm
Friday, May 25th 8:30pm
Sunday, May 27th 11:00pm

Location Details Fringe Festival Purple Venue
Lowndes Shakespeare Center
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
(407) 896-7365
Performance Space
Map

Check out ALL of our Fringe 2018 reviews at orlandoweekly.com/fringe2018

Tags: ,

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Free
    The Orlando Fringe @ Loch Haven Park

    • May 15-28 free-$15

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney World's new monorails might include augmented reality windows Read More

  2. Publix thinks Adam Putnam is worth roughly 75,000 chicken tender Pub Subs Read More

  3. It's about to get extra sloppy in Orlando Read More

  4. New Mills 50 wine and beer spot Grape & The Grain is finally open Read More

  5. Disney Cruise Line may add a second private port in the Bahamas Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation